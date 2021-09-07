ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

