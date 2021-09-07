Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,707 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 18,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.