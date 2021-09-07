Heritage Trust Co Buys 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NSC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

