Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

