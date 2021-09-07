Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

