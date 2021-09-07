Heritage Trust Co Sells 533 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,836. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

