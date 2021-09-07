931 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.44. 155,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

