$0.96 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

