Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

TSE SJR.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,330. The stock has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.50 and a 1 year high of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.19.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

