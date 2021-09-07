Navellier & Associates Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VGK opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

