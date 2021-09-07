QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

