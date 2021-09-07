Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,523 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,682.44 ($21.98).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,552.75 ($20.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £40.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.23. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.24%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

