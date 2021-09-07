Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

