JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 367

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357 ($4.66).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 313.10 ($4.09) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 301.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Insiders purchased a total of 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034 over the last quarter.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

