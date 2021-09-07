Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 33,454 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 178.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.