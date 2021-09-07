Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

