Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

