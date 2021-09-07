Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $341.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,208 shares of company stock valued at $111,416,657 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

