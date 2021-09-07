Heritage Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

