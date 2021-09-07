Heritage Trust Co Has $812,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The Hershey by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

