Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $197,049.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

