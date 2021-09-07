Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGDDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.28. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $171.80.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

