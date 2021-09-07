TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $94,599.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

