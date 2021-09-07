Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 601.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. Barclays increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 584 ($7.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 839.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The company has a market capitalization of £10.86 billion and a PE ratio of 42.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

