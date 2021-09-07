Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $63.37

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.37.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

