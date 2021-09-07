Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,968 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in CSX by 140.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

