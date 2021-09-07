Cadence Bank NA Purchases 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $415.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

