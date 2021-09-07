Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,435 shares of company stock worth $115,482,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.