Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,816 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

