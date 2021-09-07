Cadence Bank NA Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

