Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $555.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

