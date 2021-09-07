Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $220,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $555.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

