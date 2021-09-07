Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 137,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

