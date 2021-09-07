Cadence Bank NA Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.