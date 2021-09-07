Cadence Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

