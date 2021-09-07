Automata Network Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $224.87 million and $86.45 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.