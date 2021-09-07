Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

