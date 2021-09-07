Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

