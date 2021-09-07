Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,223 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

