Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.74 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

