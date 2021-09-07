iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.