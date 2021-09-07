Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.
CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
