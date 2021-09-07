Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

