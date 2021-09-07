Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.