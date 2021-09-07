iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.