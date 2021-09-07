Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $59.76 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and $384,791.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00016826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00146958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.12 or 0.00744383 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 58,216,304 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

