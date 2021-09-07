Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) PT at $16.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

