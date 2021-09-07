Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $678.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.05. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

