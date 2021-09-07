Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 845 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

