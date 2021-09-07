Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

