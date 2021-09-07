Sandy Spring Bank Has $41.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,320.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
