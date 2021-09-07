Sandy Spring Bank Has $41.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,320.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

